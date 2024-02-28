Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Newly elected KP MPAs take oath amid ruckus

Newly elected KP MPAs take oath amid ruckus
Web Desk
2:55 PM | February 28, 2024
The newly elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly took their oaths of membership on Wednesday amid ruckus caused by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in the legislature.

The session was delayed for more than an hour due to the ruckus caused by PTI workers. The elected lawmakers also faced difficulty in entering the Assembly hall.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani administered oath to the new elected provincial legislators.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers reportedly threw a shoe and lota at PML-N female lawmaker Sobia Shahid before the commencement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session.

They also chanted slogans against the opposition’s female lawmaker.

Meanwhile, nomination papers for election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the assembly could be submitted upto 5:00pm today.

In a new development, the PTI has dropped the name of Aqibullah, a brother of former speaker Assad Qaisar and nominated Babar Saleem Swati, an MPA from Mansehra, for the speaker’s office.

ECP reserves verdict on SIC reserved seats

PTI’s nominee for chief minister Ali Ameen Gandapur has endorsed the name of Babar Saleem Swati. Aqibullah will be taken as a minister of provincial cabinet.

The name of a woman member from Chitral Surayya Bibi, has surfaced for the post of the deputy speaker.

PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council has been the largest parliamentary block in KP Assembly with 91 members, while the JUI have 07, PML-N 05, PPP-04, ANP and PTI-P have one member each in the house, which will take oath today.

Chief Minister-designate Ali Ameen Gandapur will take oath as an independent member of the house

