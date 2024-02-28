PAF chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces head

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, called on General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of the General Staff, Saudi Armed Forces, and Lieutenant General Turki Bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Forces, during his visit to Saudi Arabia, said the ISPR on Tuesday. According to the media wing of the military, the meetings focused upon further promoting the Pak-Saudi defence ties, particularly between the two Air Forces through joint military exercises and technological collaboration. During the visit, the Air Chief was awarded King Abdul Aziz Badge of Honor of the Excellent Class by Chief of the General Staff, Saudi Armed Forces, said the ISPR. Meanwhile, The closing ceremony of “On-Job Training of Royal Saudi Land Forces with Pakistan Army” was held in Multan, said the ISPR on Tuesday. In a statement, it said that the training was conducted from 15 January to 26 February 2024 with a view to foster joint employment and benefiting from each other’s experiences while further consolidating longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The training which encompassed conventional as well as sub-conventional operations, culminated with field manoeuvre and battle inoculation exercise, employing air and ground forces.