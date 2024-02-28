Pak culture, heritage attract visitors at Shenzhen varsity’s Lantern Gala

ISLAMABAD - The tapestry of Pa­kistani food, heritage, and vultures at­tracted majority of the attendees of at the culture festival held at Shenzhen University in Shenzhen.

The Shenzhen University orchestrat­ed a groundbreaking of the Spring Fes­tival Lantern Market, marking the be­ginning of a new tradition that brought together citizens and academia in a de­lightful celebration.

The event showcased a myriad of rich and colourful activities, draw­ing in students, faculty, staff, alumni, and thousands of enthusiastic Shen­zhen citizens, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

One of the highlights of this festival was the collaboration between the Pa­kistan Consulate in Guangzhou, Paki­stani Students at Shenzhen University, and the Shenzhen University College of International Exchange.

Together, they organised a stall that served as a cultural melting pot, rep­resenting Pakistan’s diverse heritage alongside other nations.

The Pakistani stall became a focal point, attracting thousands of Chinese locals, foreigners, and children eager to explore and learn about Pakistani cul­ture.

Visitors revelled in the opportu­nity to don traditional hand-woven jackets, caps, and shawls, immersing themselves in the vibrant colours and patterns that define Pakistani attire.

The allure of intricately designed bangles captivated many, with visitors cherishing them as souvenirs from this unique cultural exchange.

Particular attention was directed to­ward the handcrafted shoes, known as “khussas,” which piqued the interest of the local populace.

The handmade shoes not only of­fered a glimpse into Pakistani crafts­manship but also provided a tangible connection to the rich traditions of the South Asian nation.

The stall proudly displayed hand-wo­ven decorations and wall pieces from Pakistan, showcasing the country’s ar­tistic prowess.

Visitors, both Chinese and from other nationalities, demonstrated a keen in­terest in these exquisite pieces, foster­ing an appreciation for the cultural in­tricacies of Pakistan.

To enhance the educational aspect of the exchange, brochures contain­ing valuable information about Paki­stan were distributed, allowing visitors to delve deeper into the history, tradi­tions, and customs of the country.

This thoughtful initiative facilitated a deeper understanding of Pakistan’s rich cultural tapestry.

Crucial to the success of this event was the unwavering support of the General Consulate of the Islamic Re­public of Pakistan.