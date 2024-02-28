Pak culture, heritage attract visitors at Shenzhen varsity’s Lantern Gala

ISLAMABAD - The tapestry of Pakistani food, heritage, and vultures attracted majority of the attendees of at the culture festival held at Shenzhen University in Shenzhen.
The Shenzhen University orchestrated a groundbreaking of the Spring Festival Lantern Market, marking the beginning of a new tradition that brought together citizens and academia in a delightful celebration.
The event showcased a myriad of rich and colourful activities, drawing in students, faculty, staff, alumni, and thousands of enthusiastic Shenzhen citizens, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.
One of the highlights of this festival was the collaboration between the Pakistan Consulate in Guangzhou, Pakistani Students at Shenzhen University, and the Shenzhen University College of International Exchange.
Together, they organised a stall that served as a cultural melting pot, representing Pakistan’s diverse heritage alongside other nations.
The Pakistani stall became a focal point, attracting thousands of Chinese locals, foreigners, and children eager to explore and learn about Pakistani culture.
Visitors revelled in the opportunity to don traditional hand-woven jackets, caps, and shawls, immersing themselves in the vibrant colours and patterns that define Pakistani attire.
The allure of intricately designed bangles captivated many, with visitors cherishing them as souvenirs from this unique cultural exchange.
Particular attention was directed toward the handcrafted shoes, known as “khussas,” which piqued the interest of the local populace.
The handmade shoes not only offered a glimpse into Pakistani craftsmanship but also provided a tangible connection to the rich traditions of the South Asian nation.
The stall proudly displayed hand-woven decorations and wall pieces from Pakistan, showcasing the country’s artistic prowess.
Visitors, both Chinese and from other nationalities, demonstrated a keen interest in these exquisite pieces, fostering an appreciation for the cultural intricacies of Pakistan.
To enhance the educational aspect of the exchange, brochures containing valuable information about Pakistan were distributed, allowing visitors to delve deeper into the history, traditions, and customs of the country.
This thoughtful initiative facilitated a deeper understanding of Pakistan’s rich cultural tapestry.
Crucial to the success of this event was the unwavering support of the General Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.