Wednesday, February 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan resolved to safeguard its sovereignty, security: PM

Pakistan resolved to safeguard its sovereignty, security: PM
APP
February 28, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said that being a peace-loving country, Pakistan was resolved to safeguard its sovereignty and regional security. The prime minister, in a message on the fifth anniversary of the Operation Swift Retort, paid tributes to the professional capability and resolve of the Pakistan’s armed forces.

On February 27, 2019, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had shot down two Indian planes that had violated Pakistani airspace. One of the Indian pilots was captured by Pakistan, but was later handed over as a gesture of peace. The prime minister said that the Pakistani armed forces had proved their operational superiority falsifying the Indian claims. “No one should have doubt that Pakistan is a peace-loving country that was determined to protect its sovereignty as well as the regional security,” he remarked. The prime minister reiterated the resolve that Pakistan would forcefully respond to any aggression against it.

Political appointments will not be tolerated, says CM Maryam

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1709011752.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024