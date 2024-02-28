Pakistan Sports Festival kicks off in Mohmand District

GHALANAI - The Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (FCKP North), in a collaborative effort with the district administration, has ignited the spirit of sportsmanship in the Mohmand Tribal District with the inauguration of the Pakistan Sports Festival. Since its inception in 2020 by the FCKP North, the festival has played a pivotal role in fostering a culture of positivity and healthy living among the region’s youth. This year’s edition unfolds across all eight tehsils of the district, staged in two phases. The initiative seeks to not only promote a sports culture but also to bolster community health and fortify the bonds of social unity among the youth of this newly integrated district.

The opening ceremony saw senior district administration officials and a vibrant crowd of locals come together to kickstart the festivities. The festival welcomes a plethora of young athletes and sports enthusiasts from across the district, eager to display their prowess in a diverse array of sports including cricket, football, volleyball, and marathon, alongside a special race for individuals with disabilities. These spirited competitions serve as a platform for the participants to demonstrate their resilience and contribute to the nation’s fabric through sports. An organizer shared that the festival is embraced under the banner ‘Peace Across All Tribal Districts,’ echoing the sentiment of unity and communal harmony through sports. The event is structured in two distinct phases - with Phase-I taking place at the Tehsil level from February 26 to March 8, 2024, and Phase-II elevating the competition to the district level from April 15 to 25.