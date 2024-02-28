Wednesday, February 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Parliamentary representation key for reserved seats allocation: Tarar

Says political parties that have secured seats in parliament are entitled to reserve seat allocations

Parliamentary representation key for reserved seats allocation: Tarar
Agencies
February 28, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Azam Nazir Tarar, leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Tuesday said that only political parties with representation in the Parliament could qualify for the allocation of reserved minority and women seats. Talking to media outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Azam Nazir Tarar pointed out that Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), without winning any seats or participating in the election, is now demanding reserved seats. The political parties that have secured seats in the parliament are entitled to reserve seat allocations.

He further said that legal standpoint regarding reserved seats is evident and only parties with parliamentary seats will be granted reserved seats. He said that SIC didn’t make PML-N party in its petition about reserved seats, while other political parties filed petitions with the Election Commission. The Commission, he said merged all the petitions concerning allocation of minority and women reserve seats. The PML-N leader pointed out that there is a lot of discussion on the delay in allocating reserved seats, and same individuals have also asked the Election Commission to postpone the case.

PTI calls for nationwide protests against alleged vote rigging on March 2

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1709011752.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024