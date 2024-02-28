PIC forwards for angioplasty of heart patients

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology’s Board of Governors has taken a significant step towards addressing the financial challenges of providing primary angioplasty for emergency heart attack patients. A group of donors named Friends of (PIC) has been established, comprising influential businessmen and organizations in the province. On its first day, the group raised over 5 million rupees for this noble cause.
An event at the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology brought together prominent businessmen and organization representatives to raise funds for financial assistance in primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) in the hospital’s emergency department. Chairman of the Board, Prof Dr Hafeez Ullah, highlighted the international recognition of PIC-MTI for its excellent treatment and staff performance. He emphasized the financial challenges faced by hospitals due to the country’s economic situation, making the cost of urgent treatments like primary PCI unaffordable for some patients.