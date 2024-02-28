PIC forwards for angioplasty of heart patients

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar Institute of Cardiol­ogy’s Board of Governors has tak­en a significant step towards ad­dressing the financial challenges of providing primary angioplas­ty for emergency heart attack pa­tients. A group of donors named Friends of (PIC) has been estab­lished, comprising influential businessmen and organizations in the province. On its first day, the group raised over 5 million rupees for this noble cause.

An event at the Peshawar In­stitute of Cardiology brought to­gether prominent businessmen and organization representatives to raise funds for financial as­sistance in primary percutane­ous coronary intervention (PCI) in the hospital’s emergency de­partment. Chairman of the Board, Prof Dr Hafeez Ullah, highlight­ed the international recognition of PIC-MTI for its excellent treat­ment and staff performance. He emphasized the financial chal­lenges faced by hospitals due to the country’s economic situation, making the cost of urgent treat­ments like primary PCI unafforda­ble for some patients.