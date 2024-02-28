Wednesday, February 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PIC forwards for angioplasty of heart patients

Our Staff Reporter
February 28, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  The Peshawar Institute of Cardiol­ogy’s Board of Governors has tak­en a significant step towards ad­dressing the financial challenges of providing primary angioplas­ty for emergency heart attack pa­tients. A group of donors named Friends of (PIC) has been estab­lished, comprising influential businessmen and organizations in the province. On its first day, the group raised over 5 million rupees for this noble cause.

An event at the Peshawar In­stitute of Cardiology brought to­gether prominent businessmen and organization representatives to raise funds for financial as­sistance in primary percutane­ous coronary intervention (PCI) in the hospital’s emergency de­partment. Chairman of the Board, Prof Dr Hafeez Ullah, highlight­ed the international recognition of PIC-MTI for its excellent treat­ment and staff performance. He emphasized the financial chal­lenges faced by hospitals due to the country’s economic situation, making the cost of urgent treat­ments like primary PCI unafforda­ble for some patients.

LESCO detects 57,806 power pilferers in 167 days

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1709095071.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024