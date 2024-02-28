Wednesday, February 28, 2024
PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportunities in Punjab

Our Staff Reporter
February 28, 2024
LAHORE   -  Consul of France, Andre de Busey has visited Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC), and was briefed by its top management about the foreign investment, busi­ness opportunities and the facilities being provided to industrialists in Punjab. The company’s spokes­man told media here Tuesday that PIEDMC Chair­man Javed Iqbal welcomed the visiting dignitary and the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Muazzam Syed gave a detailed briefing about the facilities and one-window services being pro­vided in the industrial zones under the PIEDMC. On this occasion, the Chairman invited the French companies to invest in the PIEDMC-administered industrial zones to get the best facilities. Javed Iqbal said, “There are vast opportunities to do ex­port-based business in Pakistan especially in Pun­jab. The PIEDMC is providing the best facilities to domestic and foreign industrialists as well as the in­vestors which is not only increasing the confidence of industrialists but also posing the positive image of Pakistan in terms of business worldwide.”

LESCO detects 57,806 power pilferers in 167 days

Our Staff Reporter

