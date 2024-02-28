PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportunities in Punjab

LAHORE - Consul of France, Andre de Busey has visited Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC), and was briefed by its top management about the foreign investment, busi­ness opportunities and the facilities being provided to industrialists in Punjab. The company’s spokes­man told media here Tuesday that PIEDMC Chair­man Javed Iqbal welcomed the visiting dignitary and the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Muazzam Syed gave a detailed briefing about the facilities and one-window services being pro­vided in the industrial zones under the PIEDMC. On this occasion, the Chairman invited the French companies to invest in the PIEDMC-administered industrial zones to get the best facilities. Javed Iqbal said, “There are vast opportunities to do ex­port-based business in Pakistan especially in Pun­jab. The PIEDMC is providing the best facilities to domestic and foreign industrialists as well as the in­vestors which is not only increasing the confidence of industrialists but also posing the positive image of Pakistan in terms of business worldwide.”