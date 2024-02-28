PM Kakar finally appears before IHC in missing Baloch students' case

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday appeared before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the missing Baloch students' case after skipping two back-to-back hearings.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of IHC conducted the hearing on Wednesday.

Earlier, during the last hearing, the Islamabad High Court remarked that the caretaker prime minister should be removed from his office as he failed to come up with response in the all-important missing Baloch students’ case.

The IHC had twice summoned PM Kakar who, however, skipped the hearing both times.

At the outset of the hearing on Wednesday, Attorney General Mansoor Usman came on the rostrum and informed the IHC regarding the presence of prime minister in the courtroom.

“The government tried hard to recover the missing Baloch students. As many as 11 more students have been recovered while nine are in the custody of CTD,” attorney general said, while adding that four students couldn’t be traced yet.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the court held several hearings during last two years and missing students started reaching their homes.

“No institution is exempted from law. The allegations are levelled against the state of Pakistan when a person goes missing,” Justice Kayani remarked.

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that no one can favour the enforced disappearances.

“I am here on the orders of the court. I myself hail from Balochistan and we are facing armed insurgency there,” Kakar said.

He added that allegations are levelled against the paramilitary forces and the institutions of counter-terrorism. “It is not good to accuse the entire state in this case,” the caretaker prime minister said.

The prime minister informed the court that 90,000 people gave their lives in the war on terror but less than 90 suspects were awarded sentence.

“It was not the domain of caretaker government. I request the incoming government to look into it,” Kakar said in the court.