Wednesday, February 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N parliamentary party and allies meet today

PML-N parliamentary party and allies meet today
Web Desk
10:08 AM | February 28, 2024
National

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary party and its allies will take “important” decision during a meeting today (Wednesday).

The PML-N parliamentary meeting will be held at 3 pm in Parliament House. The meeting will be presided over by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The meeting will endorse nomination of Shehbaz Sharif as candidate for the office of prime minister besides some other important decisions.

The meeting will also discuss its strategy for Thursday’s National Assembly session.

The newly elected members of the National Assembly have been instructed to attend the meeting.

Later, a meeting of the allies will be convened to discuss future course of action.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif will host a dinner in honor of the newly elected members at the Punjab House here. 

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1709095071.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024