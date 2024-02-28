PML-N's National Assembly tally reaches 104: Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif claimed that their number in the National Assembly reached 104 after the joining of the independent candidates.

Addressing the meeting of the parliamentary party, Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the successful members of the parliament.

The prime minister-nominee said that the members of the assembly had won without doubt. He said that the party achieved success across the country.

He said that the party chief Nawaz Sharif had controlled loadshedding in 2017, brought CPEC projects into the country, connected the four provinces through a motorway, and got land for the Diamer Bhasha Dam.



Shehbaz Sharif said that the terrorists were eliminated under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, and the people of Karachi gave prayers to Nawaz Sharif who established peace in Karachi.

The nominated prime minister further said that Benazir was martyred but no one looked at GHQ. He questioned the language used when Nawaz Sharif fell ill and was jailed along with Maryam Nawaz.

Shehbaz Sharif said people questioned about the performance of the 16 months. "I would say we saved Pakistan from bankruptcy," he said. , and once again I congratulate all the elected members.

On this occasion, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif presented a resolution to pay tribute to Nawaz Sharif as well as his sacrifices for democracy.