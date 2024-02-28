Police foil attempt to smuggle NCP goods

KARACHI - The Pirabad police station successfully intercepted a smuggling operation involving non-custom paid (NCP) goods and detained the perpetrators. According to SSP West, the suspects were caught red-handed attempting to smuggle NCP goods, valued at millions of rupees, by concealing them within hidden compartments aboard passenger buses. In a well-coordinated effort, the police conducted two operations based on confidential tips, leading to the arrest of four smugglers and the seizure of two passenger buses. Among the confiscated items from the buses were 882 glasses, 700 water bottles, 108 thermoses, 64 cloth rolls, 34 bags of surf, 27 cotton candies, 12 juicer blenders, two carpets, an LCD TV, a crate of beer and others. The seized buses and illicit items utilized in the smuggling attempt have been handed over to law enforcement authorities, while the apprehended individuals, identified as Muhammad Ibrahim, Ali Ahmed, Samiullah, and Muhammad Jahangzeb, are under police custody. Authorities have indicated that the detained suspects, along with the seized goods and vehicles, will be transferred to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.