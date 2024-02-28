Political appointments will not be tolerated, says CM Maryam

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday expressed her admiration for honest officers, emphasising the importance of integrity in public service.

She vowed to uphold meritocracy and prevent any form of nepotism, stating that political appointments would not be tolerated under her administration. Furthermore, she underscored the government’s commitment to transparency in financial matters.

Addressing officials at the Darbar Hall Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the importance of providing quality healthcare services to the public.

She directed officials to prioritize the prevention of diseases like dengue and polio, and to ensure the continuation of public utility projects in the health sector. Maryam Nawaz Sharif also highlighted her support for officers and employees who demonstrate dedication, stating that innovative ideas for public service improvement would be welcomed. She praised civil servants for their patriotism and commitment to public service, stating that accountability, transparency, and efficiency are non-negotiable principles.

The chief minister also stressed the importance of promptly addressing public grievances, stating that immediate action should be taken to resolve issues. She emphasized the need for institutional and organizational reforms to address people’s problems.

During her visit to the Punjab Civil Secretariat, Maryam Nawaz Sharif commended the restoration project of the Civil Secretariat for preserving its historical significance. She inaugurated a museum within the Secretariat and reviewed ongoing projects.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman provided a detailed briefing on the functions of various departments.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chairman Planning and Development, Secretary Health, Secretary Finance, Members of the Punjab Assembly including Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, and Sania Ashiq, as well as the IG Punjab and other secretaries.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the ‘Clean Punjab’ project, dedicated to the extensive repair of streets throughout the province. In this regard, the CM sought suggestions from members of the Punjab Assembly who called on her on Tuesday. Members of the Punjab Assembly from Sheikhupura and Kasur met with Maryam Nawaz Sharif and congratulated her on assuming the post of Chief Minister. The CM also called for a plan to ensure the supply of clean drinking water and sewage systems in villages, as well as an immediate plan for the repair of small roads and streets in cities and villages.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the goal of making every constituency a model of development projects and urged for the immediate resolution of people’s issues.

Among the newly elected members of the Provincial Assembly were Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Muhammad Hasan Raza, Muhammad Ashraf Rasool, Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas Khan, Muhammad Naeem Safdar, Malik Ahmed Saeed Khan, Ahsan Raza Khan, Mahmood Anwar, and Rana Sikandar Hayat.

All members highlighted the problems and public needs in their constituencies. Maryam Nawaz Sharif instructed the members of the Punjab Assembly to submit written demands for projects. They thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her attention.

Parvaiz Rasheed, Members of Punjab Assembly Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Bilal Kiyani, and Sania Ashiq were also present.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Headquarters and directed the launch of Smart District Safe City project in all districts by December 31.

She also directed the launch of upgraded “Women Safety App” for the protection of women, with a directive to make it functional within two weeks to provide 43 services with a single click.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the construction of a hostel for women police communication officers of the Punjab Safe City Authority. The trial run of the Safe City Crime Stopper app has been initiated for the timely detection of crimes, including terrorism, rape, drugs, display of weapons, and other criminal activities. Artificial intelligence- based software has been developed to prevent violations such as not wearing helmets, seat belts, and displaying weapons. The Safe City Authority would also use cameras to identify encroachments.

During the briefing, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was informed that cameras would monitor hospitals, bus stands, airports, railway stations, and shopping malls.