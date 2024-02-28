PPP leader gives 2-month ultimatum to reduce property tax

MARDAN - Pakistan People’s Party central leader and former federal minister Nawabzada Khwaja Muhammad Khan Hoti has issued a stern ultimatum, demanding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to slash the exorbitant property tax hike within two months. In a news conference at Mardan press club, Khwaja Hoti emphasized the disparity, highlighting that while property tax stands at 3 percent in Punjab and other provinces, it soars to a staggering 23 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing immense hardship to the province’s residents.
Warning of potential protests, Khwaja Hoti stated that property dealers would join him in taking to the streets if the government fails to act on the issue. He cited a Peshawar High Court order aiming to alleviate the burden of property tax on the public and asserted his advocacy for the underprivileged. Should the tax remain unchanged, he pledged to initiate a protest movement within his district and division after the two-month deadline.
Addressing broader economic concerns, Khwaja Hoti expressed discontent with soaring inflation, and escalating electricity and gas prices, making lives unbearable for the populace. He called for agreements with international bodies like the World Bank, ensuring public welfare rather than imposing inflation and illegitimate taxes. Additionally, he urged the collection of corruption money from the elite rather than burdening the public.
Predicting dire consequences if inflation continues unchecked, Khwaja Hoti criticized the trend of appointing selected individuals in government for the past two decades. He asserted that the current provincial and national governments have a limited shelf life and emphasized that economic stability, not elections, holds the key to resolving people’s problems.
Reiterating his stance on accountability, Khwaja Hoti demanded a transparent inquiry by the army chief into election rigging and the acceptance of money, with strict actions against those involved.
He highlighted the burden of increasing debts on the province, questioning the honesty of leadership when the entire team is perceived as corrupt.
In a call to the public, Khwaja Hoti held them equally responsible for the country’s predicament, urging a shift towards choosing competent leaders instead of being swayed by symbolic affiliations. He concluded by emphasizing that the core issue facing the country is not democracy but the prevailing economic storm, revealing that he withdrew from election contention when he sensed the advent of PTI.