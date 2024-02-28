Wednesday, February 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PPP’s fourth consecutive term in Sindh based on performance: Dhamrah

APP
February 28, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Provincial Information Secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh, Senator Aajiz Dhamrah said on Tuesday that the government’s establishment for the fourth consecutive term in the province was a testament to their performance. Talking to PTV, he vowed to uphold the legacy of performance and determined the continuation of stalled projects, ensuring their timely completion in province. He highlighted the party chairman’s unwavering commitment to prioritise youth empowerment. Senator Dhamrah cited the appointment of Awais Qadir Shah as the Young Speaker, a manifestation of the party’s dedication to fostering young leadership.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1709011752.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024