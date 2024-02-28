PPP’s fourth consecutive term in Sindh based on performance: Dhamrah

KARACHI - Provincial Information Secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh, Senator Aajiz Dhamrah said on Tuesday that the government’s establishment for the fourth consecutive term in the province was a testament to their performance. Talking to PTV, he vowed to uphold the legacy of performance and determined the continuation of stalled projects, ensuring their timely completion in province. He highlighted the party chairman’s unwavering commitment to prioritise youth empowerment. Senator Dhamrah cited the appointment of Awais Qadir Shah as the Young Speaker, a manifestation of the party’s dedication to fostering young leadership.