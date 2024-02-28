President Alvi should be tried for treason: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and former federal minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said President Dr Arif Alvi should be tried for treason under Article 6 as he violated the Constitution twice.

Khawaja Asif, while talking to the media at the Parliament House, said that those involved in May 9 should be made accountable. He also highlighted what had happened to Mian Nawaz Sharif and other party workers through NAB and other institutions in past.



The senior PML-N leader further said that the state was attacked on May 9.