Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Prison’s Suprintendent plants saplings in premises of Sukkur Jail

APP
February 28, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR  -   On the directives of Sindh IG prisons, the Superintendent of Central Jail-I, Aslam Malik, on Tuesday planted saplings in the jail garden and started a plantation campaign.

Speaking the occasion, Malik said that on directives of IG prison, he has started a plantation campaign in Sukkur central jail, besides planting plants in the jail. It will also help in greening the jail and converting it into correctional centre. He further said that 500 fruit plants of different types have been brought and the process of planting is going on. He further said that the prisoners would be employed for planting on the land of the jail. He further said that the land of the prison department will be used for the reformation of the prisoners. Later, the Jail Superintend Aslam Malik met with the prisoners in the jail and inquired about their problems.

APP

