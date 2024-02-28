Punjab Assembly meets today to approve supplementary grants

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Mohammad Balighur Rehman has called a fresh session of Punjab Assembly today (Wednesday) at 11 am.

Assembly sources said that this session has been convened only for one day to seek Assembly’s approval of the supplementary grants expended by the caretaker government. All expenditures incurred by the caretakers during the current fiscal year needed Assembly’s validation, they said. Separately, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Tuesday said that journalism is not only the fourth pillar of the state but also a reflection of the society.

Talking to reporters in Punjab Assembly, the speaker emphasized the importance of the media, saying that media should initiate a dialogue on the attitude of the people as it had a responsibility to discourage negative tendencies in their minds. “I salute the journalists for carrying out their professional duties in adverse circumstances”, he said, adding that the scholars and intellectuals were the real capital of this country.

He said Punjab Assembly will provide an enabling environment to media persons to perform their journalistic responsibilities in an effective manner. He said he would welcome positive and constructive criticism from the media. “If the media criticism helps understand the problems facing the people, then criticize as much as you like”, he observed. The speaker said that just as the members of the assembly have privileges, the reporters also have privileges.

Talking about the Assembly members’ right to speak on the Assembly floor, the speaker said that their conduct inside the House was governed by Assembly rules and regulations. “Talking on the Assembly floor without following the rules of procedure is tantamount to shouting”, he remarked. Malik Ahmad further stated that as a speaker, he will play his role for betterment of legislation. Recalling the unfortunate incidents of the past on the Assembly floor, Ahmad Khan said, “We saw a period of suffering in the past that was a nightmare. Private people were called on the floor of the Assembly in an unimaginable way in earlier times”, he lamented. Secretary Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Aamir Habib, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari, Punjab Assembly Press Gallery President Akhlaq Bajwa, Secretary Hasan Ahmed and other journalist members were present on this occasion.