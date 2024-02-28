Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Punjab Job Centre enrolls 300,000 job seekers, 60,000 employers

February 28, 2024
LAHORE   -  Punjab Job Center, a collaborative initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the La­bor & Human Resource Department (L&HRD), enrolled over 300,000 job seekers and 60,000 employers since its launch in August 2022. 

This was revealed during a prog­ress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Tuesday.

The Job Center, acting as a vital link between employers and job seekers, has played a crucial role in foster­ing connections between 60,000 employers from both the public and private sectors and potential can­didates. This online platform acts as a bridge between employment exchange agencies, promoters, and workers, catering to the diverse needs of the job market.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, ad­dressing the meeting, underscored the importance of Job Center in guid­ing and facilitating the youth towards gainful employment. He emphasized that the initiative not only benefits industrialists but also empowers employers by providing them with a diverse pool of skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled human capital.

The online job portal, accessible at jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk, houses a comprehensive database encom­passing a wide range of human capital from both public and private sectors. This includes skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled individuals, creating a dynamic platform for potential job seekers and employers alike. The ap­plicants can also receive registration link by sending their CNIC number at 8900. Individuals looking for em­ployment opportunities or seeking to fill job positions in both the public and private sectors are encouraged to register on the platform as busi­ness owners or citizen workers. 

The Job Center’s commitment ex­tends beyond mere registration as it actively maintains a robust data­base of available human resources across Punjab.

