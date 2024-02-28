Wednesday, February 28, 2024
QWP to continue struggle for KP rights: Sikandar

February 28, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) pro­vincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Sherpao affirmed the party’s com­mitment to persist in its struggle for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s right­ful claims. Speaking at a provincial office-bearers meeting in Wakan Kor, Sherpao expressed concern over the political situation and law and order in the province.

Regarding the February 8 gener­al election, Sherpao criticized the process, alleging it was marred by massive rigging, emphasizing that the province could not endure further political experiments. He lamented the consequences of the past decade’s political en­deavours, which left Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa in dire financial straits.

Sherpao contended that the rigged elections had eroded trust in the democratic system, express­ing worry that the province’s is­sues might be overlooked, with the people being the ultimate suf­ferers. Despite hopes for stability after the general election, he noted that it failed to address economic and political challenges.

In a sombre tone, Sherpao mourned the martyrdom of SP Ejaz Khan in a terrorist act in Kat­lang-Mardan, highlighting the es­calating lawlessness in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting con­cluded with a condemnation of journalist Asad Toor’s arrest, de­manding his immediate release.

