QWP to continue struggle for KP rights: Sikandar

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Sherpao affirmed the party’s commitment to persist in its struggle for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rightful claims. Speaking at a provincial office-bearers meeting in Wakan Kor, Sherpao expressed concern over the political situation and law and order in the province.
Regarding the February 8 general election, Sherpao criticized the process, alleging it was marred by massive rigging, emphasizing that the province could not endure further political experiments. He lamented the consequences of the past decade’s political endeavours, which left Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in dire financial straits.
Sherpao contended that the rigged elections had eroded trust in the democratic system, expressing worry that the province’s issues might be overlooked, with the people being the ultimate sufferers. Despite hopes for stability after the general election, he noted that it failed to address economic and political challenges.
In a sombre tone, Sherpao mourned the martyrdom of SP Ejaz Khan in a terrorist act in Katlang-Mardan, highlighting the escalating lawlessness in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting concluded with a condemnation of journalist Asad Toor’s arrest, demanding his immediate release.