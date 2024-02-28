Railways facilitates citizens with stop-overs

LAHORE - In a move to accommo­date people during the Urs at Astana-e-Aalia Chora Sharif, the Pakistan Rail­ways administration has granted permission for three trains to halt at Cho­ra Sharif Railway Station for two minutes each. Ac­cording to the PR spokes­person on Tuesday, Mehr Express (127Up, 128Dn), Thal Express (129Up, 130Dn) and Kohat Ex­press (133Up, 134Dn) will make brief stop-overs from February 28 to March 2, 2024, providing convenience to travelers attending the event. The decision aims to enhance accessibility and ensure smoother transportation for the public during a significant period.