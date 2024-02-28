Wednesday, February 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Railways facilitates citizens with stop-overs

Railways facilitates citizens with stop-overs
Staff Reporter
February 28, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   In a move to accommo­date people during the Urs at Astana-e-Aalia Chora Sharif, the Pakistan Rail­ways administration has granted permission for three trains to halt at Cho­ra Sharif Railway Station for two minutes each. Ac­cording to the PR spokes­person on Tuesday, Mehr Express (127Up, 128Dn), Thal Express (129Up, 130Dn) and Kohat Ex­press (133Up, 134Dn) will make brief stop-overs from February 28 to March 2, 2024, providing convenience to travelers attending the event. The decision aims to enhance accessibility and ensure smoother transportation for the public during a significant period.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1709095071.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024