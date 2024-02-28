Rain, thunderstorm expected in Karachi from tomorrow

Many cities in Sindh, including Karachi, are expected to receive torrential rainfall from Thursday. While some parts of the country are to be hit by heavy snowfall with windstorms from tomorrow (Thursday) which is likely to continue till March 2, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast Tuesday.



In its weather advisory, the Met Office said that the heavy rain and snowfall may generate flash floods and disrupt daily life in vulnerable areas.



A strong westerly wave is likely to approach western parts on February 29 and may grip most parts of the country on March 1, the weather department said, adding that the wave may persist for two days.



In Sindh, heavy rain coupled with wind and thunderstorms is expected in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Thatta and other cities on February 29 and March 1 under the weather system. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period, said the PMD.

In Balochistan, widespread heavy rain with wind and thunderstorms is expected in Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah Qila Saifullah and other areas on February 29 and March 1, the weather department added.

Heavy to extremely heavy widespread rain coupled with thunderstorms is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Peshawar, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and other areas from February 29 to March 3.

Different parts of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Kashmir are also expected to experience heavy to extremely heavy widespread rain with windstorms and snowfall during the period.

In Punjab, widespread heavy rain with windstorms is expected in Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat and other areas.



The Met Office warned that the heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullahs of Balochistan and Dera Ghazi Khan on February 29 and March 1.

Heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of KP, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat and local nullahs of Islamabad on March 1 and 2.

It further warned that the heavy rain and snowfall may cause the closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu and Neelum valley during the period.

The weatherman advised the tourists not to travel unnecessarily during the period.

In addition to this, the PMD asked all the authorities concerned to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.