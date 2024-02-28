Rashid Malik dominates opening match at Dubai ITF Masters Tournament

Pakistan's illustrious tennis veteran, Rashid Malik, launched his quest for the ITF Masters Tennis Tournament title in Dubai with a resounding victory.

Competing at the prestigious Topspin Centre, Malik, the tournament's top seed and a crowd favorite, demonstrated his superior skills and experience by defeating Negdat Sagdati of Bosnia with an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 scoreline in the first round.

In a display of tennis mastery, Rashid Malik set the tone for the match early, breaking Sagdati's serve with precision and consistency. The opening set saw Malik executing a series of powerful groundstrokes and strategic plays, allowing him to secure a comfortable 6-1 victory. Sagdati struggled to find answers to Malik's relentless pressure, faltering under the weight of the Pakistani's aggressive gameplay.

The second set mirrored the first, with Malik continuing to dominate proceedings. His service games were particularly impressive, showcasing a blend of power and accuracy that Sagdati could not counter. Despite a few spirited rallies from the Bosnian, Malik's experience and tactical acumen were evident throughout the match. He wrapped up the second set with an identical 6-1 score, marking a commanding start to his campaign in Dubai.

Malik, a revered figure in Pakistani tennis and a former Davis Cup captain and coach, expressed his determination and ambition for the tournament from Dubai. "I am fully committed to clinching the title," he stated, signaling his intent to leverage his vast experience and prowess on the court.