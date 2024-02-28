Saudi Arabia introduces multi-entry e-visa for Umrah pilgrims from this country

In a bid to enhance the pilgrimage experience for citizens of Azerbaijan, the government of Saudi Arabia has announced the introduction of a one-year multi-entry E-Visa.



Taufiq bin Fauzan Al Rabia, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia confirmed the development during a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

The move comes as a relief for the citizens of Azerbaijan and underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to improving services for pilgrims in line with 'Saudi Arabia: Vision 2030'.

The newly introduced E-Visa system allows Azerbaijani pilgrims to secure their visa through the VISITSAUDI portal or upon arrival, enabling a stay of up to 90 days.

This initiative aims to streamline the process of visiting the Holy Mosques, ensuring pilgrims can focus on their spiritual journey without having to deal with complex visa procedures.

Minister Al Rabia emphasized the Saudi government's dedication to developing digital services that enhance the pilgrimage experience, making it more accessible and enriching for Muslims worldwide.

The discussions between Minister Al Rabia and President Aliyev also touched upon broader diplomatic engagements, including exchanges with other countries such as Georgia and Switzerland, highlighting the international dimension of pilgrimage management and diplomatic relations.

The introduction of the E-Visa for Azerbaijani pilgrims reflects Saudi Arabia's approach in leveraging technology to enrich the Umrah experience. This initiative aims not only to make spiritual journeys more accessible but also to enrich the cultural experiences of pilgrims. As efforts to streamline pilgrimage procedures continue, Saudi Arabia reinforces its role as a custodian of the two Holy Mosques, welcoming Muslims from across the globe.

This significant development promises a more accessible and spiritually enriching Umrah experience for Azerbaijani citizens, signaling a new chapter in the facilitation of the pilgrimage journey.