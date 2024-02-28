Security plan for Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar okayed

KARACHI - In anticipation of the three-day long Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, security measures are set to intensify, with a comprehensive strategy being implemented across all levels. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, issued directives outlining the security arrangements from February 29th to March 2nd, emphasising the importance of coordination with various law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

The directives include increased monitoring through CCTV cameras within and around the shrine premises, alongside the engagement of local authorities and stakeholders to ensure effective implementation. Measures also entail the deployment of bomb disposal squads for sweeping and clearance operations within the shrine, its vicinity, and along major routes.

Furthermore, stringent monitoring is planned for visitors and devotees traveling from other provinces, with heightened vigilance at main highways, major roads, and border areas. The focus will be on thorough patrolling, snap checking, and verification procedures, in compliance with established protocols.

The IGP emphasised the need for seamless security arrangements not only to provide protection but also to facilitate safe passage for convoys of devotees and pilgrims at district levels. Law enforcement agencies, including SSPs, SDPOs, and SHOs, will ensure the execution of these measures along designated routes.

Citizens are urged to promptly report any suspicious activities or items, such as bags, parcels, or vehicles, seen within or near the shrine premises, or along major routes, to nearby police personnel or mobile units for immediate assistance.