'Shehbaz is best choice': Nawaz says next '1.5 to 2 years will be difficult'

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has expressed hope that Pakistan will come out of difficulties in the next two years by taking difficult decisions as his party is all set to form a coalition government in the Centre.



"I believe the next 1.5 or 2 years will be difficult but we have to stay united [during the difficult times] and face our opponents," he said while addressing the parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday.

"Pakistan will come out of the difficulties in the next 1.5 to 2 years," he added.

The three-time former premier said Pakistan is "badly injured" and the difficult decisions were the need of the hour to resolve the country's woes.

He said the upcoming government will have to provide relief to the masses by bringing down inflation and food prices and stabilising local currency value against the US dollar.

The PML-N supremo also heaped praise on his younger brother and party president Shehbaz Sharif, saying he dealt with immense challenges during his brief stint in power.



Nawaz said that he would not have completed his time in power had he been nominated to lead the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government instead of his younger brother.

"In the current circumstances, Shehbaz Sharif is the best choice," he said while officially declaring him the candidate for the prime minister's slot.



Nawaz said party leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will contest the election for the National Assembly speaker.

