Sialkot DC reviews anti-polio campaign

SIALKOT - A review meeting of the ongoing antipolio campaign was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain here in the conference room on Tuesday.

While addressing, the DC said that on the first day of anti-polio campaign, more than 252,000 children were given polio doses as well as vitamin A doses. He directed the assistant commissioners alongwith the concerned deputy district health officers to strictly monitor the campaign at the tehsil level.

He said that the chief secretary Punjab was monitoring himself, and in this regard, any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.

The DC said that the children who were not available at home due to any reason should be traced. Physical verification should be done and the data regarding the children going to other districts should be shared with the respective districts.

It is pertinent mention that a target of 795,877 children has been set to administer polio drops during the campaign from 26th February to 2nd March.

WORKSHOP ON “EMBRACE YOUR INNER STRENGTH” HELD AT GCWUS

One day workshop was conducted on the topic of “Embrace Your Inner Strength” at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

The purpose of the workshop was to help students enhance and develop a positive and healthy sense of self-worth and confidence. Ultimately, the goal of workshop was to empower participants to recognise their value, believe in their abilities, and cultivate a more resilient and positive mindset.

Workshop began with recitation of the Holy Quran. Resource person Afnan Saqib was invited by the student counselor.

Afnan Saqib gave description about self-esteem and different activities were carried out in groups to make workshop interactive. At the end, feedback was taken from participants and vote of thanks was paid by student counselor. Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi graced the event with her esteemed presence and she also shared words of wisdom with the participants.