Sidhu Moosewala's mother expecting second child at 58, baby due in March

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents will welcome another child soon. Sidhu was the couple's only child and was murdered in May 2022. His mother Charan Singh conceived a baby via IVF.



Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents are expecting another child. Family sources confirmed to media that Sidhu's mother Charan Singh went for IVF treatment and was successful in conceiving a baby, who is due in March.



Charan Singh is reportedly 58 years old. In 2022, she had declared her age as 56 when filing an affidavit as a covering candidate for Sidhu, who was fighting elections from Mansa. She is currently under medical care.



Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district in May 2022. Reportedly, six shooters shot him when he, along with his cousin and friend, was out in a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10 km away from the singer’s native village Moosa.

His death case is being probed by Punjab police special investigation team (SIT). The team had filed chargesheet against 32 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

In Mansa, a candle march was taken out in Sidhu's memory. The late singer's fans and supporters gathered in large numbers in Moosa village to participate in the candle march to seek “justice” for him. The march was also attended by Sidhu's mother. Prayers were held at a gurdwara in Jawahar Ke village in remembrance of the late singer.