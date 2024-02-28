Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Snow removing drive continues in Tirah: DC

APP
February 28, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -  The snow removal operation continued in Tirah Valley, district Khyber with most of the main roads cleared for traffic.

According to Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan heavy snowfall disconnected many villages in the val­ley adding that the main highways were cleared by the C&W and Highways Department using tractors and other heavy machinery. He said most of the roads including Khawajal Khel, Barkamber Khel, and Ma­drasa Road were blocked and being cleared. He said the clearing operation would continue till the open­ing of all the roads.

APP

