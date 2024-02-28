SP martyred, terrorist killed in Mardan operation

PESHAWAR - A police officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) was martyred while three other officials, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), sustained injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. The encounter took place in Zara Mata area of Mardan where law enforcement agencies were engaged in a fierce exchange of fire with terrorists, leading to the martyrdom of SP Ijaz Khan. Counterterrorism Department (CTD) Spokesman confirmed the incident, saying that the brave SP fell victim to the terrorists’ indiscriminate firing. The terrorists’ gunfire inflicted severe wounds on the law enforcement personnel, necessitating immediate medical assistance. The injured officials, including DSP Naseem Khan, police officials Mansoor and Saleem were rushed to the hospital in police vans.