Wednesday, February 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SSP Security briefs cops about security arrangements for PSL

Staff Reporter
February 28, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police is ensuring robust security arrangements during the PSL teams’ tour of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, a public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that, in this context, the SSP security division gave briefing to police officers and officials deputed on squad duty with the PSL teams from hotels to stadiums and inspected their vehicles. He directed the officials to keep vigilance on suspicious individuals and vehicles during squad duty, ensuring the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets. He further said that the best facilities will be provided to police personnel performing security duty. Furthermore, to enhance team security and ensure effective surveillance, Safe City Smart Cars and mobile jammers have been deployed, along with a special squad equipped with the latest weapons. The use of drone cameras will also ensure aerial surveillance. Alternative routes will be provided to maintain smooth traffic flow throughout the city, keeping in mind the convenience of the public.

Political appointments will not be tolerated, says CM Maryam

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1709011752.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024