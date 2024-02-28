SSP Security briefs cops about security arrangements for PSL

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police is ensuring robust security arrangements during the PSL teams’ tour of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, a public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that, in this context, the SSP security division gave briefing to police officers and officials deputed on squad duty with the PSL teams from hotels to stadiums and inspected their vehicles. He directed the officials to keep vigilance on suspicious individuals and vehicles during squad duty, ensuring the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets. He further said that the best facilities will be provided to police personnel performing security duty. Furthermore, to enhance team security and ensure effective surveillance, Safe City Smart Cars and mobile jammers have been deployed, along with a special squad equipped with the latest weapons. The use of drone cameras will also ensure aerial surveillance. Alternative routes will be provided to maintain smooth traffic flow throughout the city, keeping in mind the convenience of the public.