‘State, society must play role to get rid of menace of drug addiction’

DIR LOWER - Vice Chancel­lor University of Malakand (UoM), Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad has said that our young generation is ex­posed to a variety of dangerous drugs and it is the collective re­sponsibility of the state and soci­ety to play their role to get rid of the menace of the drug addiction.

He was addressing a seminar on ‘The Changing Landscape of Drug Abuse in Pakistan: Exploring Re­cent Trends & Challenges Faced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ here at UoM on Tuesday. He said that the younger generation, which makes up more than 60% of the popu­lation, has the potential to turn Pakistan into a wealthy country provided they are equipped with contemporary information.

Guest speaker Prof Dr Johar Ali, Dean of Social Sciences University of Peshawar informed participants of the seminar that there are seven million drug addicts in the country. Every year, about 250,000 people die in Pakistan because of drug-re­lated issues. Prof Dr Johar Ali added that the increasing number of ad­dicts is a huge burden on the frag­ile healthcare system of the country.

Guest speaker Prof Dr Jahan­zeb, Vice Chancellor, FATA Uni­versity in his lecture stated that about 80 percent of the global opi­um production is taking place in Afghanistan. Due to geographical proximity, the tribal belt of Paki­stan bordering Afghanistan is the main conduit for the supply of opi­um and related drugs. He said the prevalence of drug addiction has also increased in females as 22 percent of total drug users in the country are female.

To help kids avoid using drugs of any type, the speakers urged them to focus their energies on sports and other healthy pursuits. Positive engagements and com­pany of good people are a bless­ing that students need to explore on campus as well as outside so that they feel the least inclination towards the use of drugs. VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad thanked the guest speakers for enlighten­ing participants on this serious issue and presented them with shields. The VC appreciated the efforts of Dr Jawad Hussain, focal person Kamyab Jawan Markaz and Dr Ayaz Ahmad, director Students’ Societies for organizing the event.