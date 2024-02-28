'Tea Is Fantastic' Pakistan remember Indian Pilot Abhinandan on 5th Anniversary

On 27 Feb 2019, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) engaged in an aerial clash with the Indian Air Force, a military operation dubbed “Operation Swift Retort” by the PAF.

In this incident, Pakistani forces captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. During his time in Pakistan’s custody, a video of Abhinandan enjoying tea became widely shared on social media, portraying his calm demeanor and appreciation for a simple act, even in captivity.

This moment resonated with many, symbolizing resilience and sparking national pride. The video went viral, leading to the trending hashtag “#TsFantastic” for 36 hours. Beyond its military impact, this incident left a lasting cultural impact, emphasizing the significance of small gestures in times of conflict.