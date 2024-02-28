Tech telepathy

Sometimes science news feels like science fiction. Elon Musk’s company Neuralink putting its first wireless device in the human brain marks a tech advancement that is as significant as it is exciting. Paralyzed patients regaining control of their limbs, writers writing without their arms, controlling a robotic arm with the power of one’s mind, or typing emails with a mere flickering of thoughts – all such things are the promise of a tiny coin-sized implant embedded in the brain that translates neural activity into digital signals. With the help of it, bypassing the limitations of our physical bodies opens doors to the future where thought becomes action and information flows seamlessly between mind and machine.

Neuralink’s work represents further advancement in Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) where an implant called “LINK” is done surgically in the motor cortex, a part of the human brain involved in the movement of body parts. This implant is wirelessly connected to a small external device that processes and interprets brain signals, and these signals are translated into commands for external devices and control software.

As we navigate the territory of Neuralink, a dialogue is needed between scientists, policymakers, and the public to ensure that Neuralink empowers humanity and does not divide it. It is the technology that demands not just innovation but also wisdom and commitment to building a future where the power of the mind benefits all humanity.

People considering BCI must demand transparency and their safety, security, and privacy, as brain health impacts our well-being. Raising awareness is pivotal to prevent potential harm. SHAFI AHMED KHOWAJA, Hyderabad.