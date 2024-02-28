Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Thundershower, strong winds forecast for most areas of Sindh

APP
February 28, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast thundershowers and strong winds in most parts of Sindh from Thursday. According to the spokesperson of the Meteorological Department, thundershowers and gusty winds are expected in most parts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Kashmore, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Thatta, and Badin on February 29 and March 1. Meanwhile, hailstorms are also expected in some areas during this period.

APP

