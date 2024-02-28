Top Punjab officials reshuffled

LAHORE - The newly formed provin­cial government reshuf­fled the position of high rank officials belonging to grade 19 and 18 within the bureaucracy here on Tuesday. According to the official notification, officer of Pakistan Administra­tive Service Capt (r) Mu­hammad Ali Ijaz (BS-19), who was currently serv­ing as additional secretary (Welfare) S&GAD has been transferred and posted as the Personal Staff Officer (PSO) to Chief Minister Punjab against an existing post. The post of PSO to CM Punjab will remain upgrad­ed from (BS-18) to (BS-19)as personal to Capt (r) Mu­hammad Ali Ijaz, as long as it is held by him. Additional secretary finance depart­ment, Capt (r) Muhammad Waseem(BS-18)has been transferred and posted on the post vacated by Capt (r) Muhammad Ali Ijaz, as additional secretary (Wel­fare) S&GAD. Meanwhile, Farhan Mujtaba(BS-18), currently at the disposal of Anticorruption estab­lishment department has been transferred and posted as deputy secretary food department, against a vacant post. Rana Musa Tahir (BS-18) deputy sec­retary (service & matters)chief secretary Punjab has been transferred and posted as additional dep­uty commissioner revenue (ADCR) Kasur, relieving additional deputy commis­sioner general Muhammad Jafar(BS-18) of the addi­tional charge of the post.