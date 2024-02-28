Top Punjab officials reshuffled

LAHORE - The newly formed provincial government reshuffled the position of high rank officials belonging to grade 19 and 18 within the bureaucracy here on Tuesday. According to the official notification, officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Capt (r) Muhammad Ali Ijaz (BS-19), who was currently serving as additional secretary (Welfare) S&GAD has been transferred and posted as the Personal Staff Officer (PSO) to Chief Minister Punjab against an existing post. The post of PSO to CM Punjab will remain upgraded from (BS-18) to (BS-19)as personal to Capt (r) Muhammad Ali Ijaz, as long as it is held by him. Additional secretary finance department, Capt (r) Muhammad Waseem(BS-18)has been transferred and posted on the post vacated by Capt (r) Muhammad Ali Ijaz, as additional secretary (Welfare) S&GAD. Meanwhile, Farhan Mujtaba(BS-18), currently at the disposal of Anticorruption establishment department has been transferred and posted as deputy secretary food department, against a vacant post. Rana Musa Tahir (BS-18) deputy secretary (service & matters)chief secretary Punjab has been transferred and posted as additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) Kasur, relieving additional deputy commissioner general Muhammad Jafar(BS-18) of the additional charge of the post.