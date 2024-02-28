Torrential rainfall, heavy snowfall expected from Feb 29 to March 02: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Torrential rainfall and heavy snowfall is expected in various parts of the country from February 29 to March 02 according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The PMD has forecast torrential rainfall/heavy snowfall with windstorm/thunderstorms

and isolated hailstorm in most parts of the country during the period. The PMD has warned that heavy rainfall may generate flash floods/heavy snowfall may disrupt daily life in vulnerable areas. A strong westerly wave was likely to approach western parts on February 29 and may grip most parts of the country on March 01 and persist till March 02. Under the influence of this weather system, widespread heavy rain with windstorm/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Balochistan including Nokkundi, Dalbandin,

Chagi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah from February 29 to March 01.

Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy to extremely heavy widespread rain with windstorm/thunderstorm with heavy snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from February 29 to March 03. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

In Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir, heavy to extremely heavy widespread rain with windstorm/ thunderstorm and snowfall is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur from February 29 to March 03. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

In Punjab/Islamabad, widespread heavy rain with windstorm/ thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi,

Snowfall and rain in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan

Rain and snowfall persist in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan at higher altitudes, enhancing the scenic beauty but disrupting land connectivity in the upper regions. According to a private news channel, the landscape is covered in snow, enveloping mountains, roads, and vehicles alike.

The Meteorological Department forecasts cloudy skies today in Gilgit-Baltistan, with a chance of light rain accompanied by thunder and snowfall in the mountains. Today (Wednesday), similar conditions are expected, with cloudy skies prevailing and isolated instances of light rain and thunderstorms, along with snowfall in mountainous areas.