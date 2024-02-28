Traders in Khyber protest against ‘unjustified’ taxes

KHYBER - Business centres in Qamberabad and Bara Bazaar came to a standstill on Tuesday as traders protested against what they allege are unjustified taxes imposed by the Tehsil Municipal Officer. The protest intensified after the leader of the traders, Said Ayaz Wazir, was arrested following a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO), Bara.
Local shopkeepers and businessmen united in closing down their trading centres, vowing not to resume activities until their leader is released, and the TMO, accused of embezzling millions in daily funds collected from the Bazaar, is transferred. The trading union leaders in Bara expressed their frustration, stating that they have already endured significant challenges due to militancy in the region and have just recently resumed their businesses. However, the imposition of unfair taxes by the TMO is seen as a deliberate effort to force traders to close their establishments.
During the protest, leaders of the trading union highlighted the lack of basic facilities in Bara Bazaar, such as electricity supply, potable water, a proper drainage system, security, and street lights.
They criticized the illogical imposition of several taxes by the authorities despite the absence of essential amenities. The traders called on the government to abolish these taxes and take necessary initiatives to provide relief and security for the local business community.