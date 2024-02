DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A tree plantation drive 2024 was launched at Lakki Marwat here on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Rahmat Ali in­augurated the campaign by planting a sapling on the premises of the Town complex.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said coordinat­ed efforts should be made to educate people about the importance of trees. He said that people should be encouraged to come forward and take an active part in the campaign for a better environment and the country’s bright future.