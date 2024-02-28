Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Two of family killed, seven hurt in Swat accident

APP
February 28, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -   Two people were killed and sev­en others injured when a HiAce van carrying a family collided with roadside guardrail on Swat Expressway near Katlang, Mardan district on Tuesday.

The police said a family was going to Dir Upper af­ter receiving its Saudi-returned relative from Islama­bad Airport. The vehicle, when reached near Katlang area on Swat Expressway, collided with a guardrail as one of its tyres burst.

As a result, two members of the family were killed on the spot while seven others including women and children sustained critical wounds. 

The Rescue 1122 officials shifted the dead and in­jured to a nearby hospital.

APP

