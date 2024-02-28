Video: CM Maryam fixes police officer’s dupatta goes viral

The recent video featuring Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Minister of Punjab, adjusting the scarf of a female police officer during her visit to Safe City Punjab has ignited a debate regarding the appropriateness and intention behind her actions.

Those who praised her gesture viewed it as a display of humility and empathy, emphasizing her willingness to connect with people on a personal level. They interpreted her action as a sign of respect towards the police officer, reflecting her attentiveness to small details and her commitment to fostering a positive environment during her visit.

On the other hand, critics have raised concerns about the intrusion into the personal space of the police officer and questioned the necessity of Maryam Nawaz’s intervention. They argue that such gestures, while seemingly well-intentioned, can be perceived as patronizing or opportunistic, particularly in the context of political visits where optics and public image are carefully managed.