Thursday, February 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Video: CM Maryam fixes police officer’s head scarf goes viral

Video: CM Maryam fixes police officer’s head scarf goes viral
Web Desk
6:23 PM | February 28, 2024
National

The recent video featuring Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Minister of Punjab, adjusting the scarf of a female police officer during her visit to Safe City Punjab has ignited a debate regarding the appropriateness and intention behind her actions.

Those who praised her gesture viewed it as a display of humility and empathy, emphasizing her willingness to connect with people on a personal level. They interpreted her action as a sign of respect towards the police officer, reflecting her attentiveness to small details and her commitment to fostering a positive environment during her visit. 

On the other hand, critics have raised concerns about the intrusion into the personal space of the police officer and questioned the necessity of Maryam Nawaz’s intervention. They argue that such gestures, while seemingly well-intentioned, can be perceived as patronizing or opportunistic, particularly in the context of political visits where optics and public image are carefully managed.

Punjab CM reviews construction work on Ring Road, Rawalpindi

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1709188048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024