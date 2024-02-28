Youth shot dead by friend in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - A youth was shot dead over a minor dispute by his friend here in the area of Nishat Abad police station on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that Ubaid Ullah (17) exchanged harsh words with his friend Ali Amaan over a minor dispute. In a fit of rage, Ali opened fire killing Ubaid on the spot. The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for arrest of the accused was underway.

20 ARRESTED WITH FIREWORKS

Faisalabad Police have claimed to arrest 20 shopkeepers along with fireworks from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A police spokesperson said here on Tuesday that on special direction of CPO Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia, special police teams conducted crackdown against the sale and purchase of fireworks and nabbed 20 shopkeepers from Islam Nagar, Standard Chartered Chowk, Karkhana Bazaar, Montgomery Bazaar, Gol Jhang Bazaar, Bhowana Bazaar, Partab Nagar, Rehman Pura, Saleemi Chowk, McDonald Road and Hide Market.

Among the accused included Nazir Ahmad, Kashif Latif, Tauseef, Elyas, Shehzad Ali, Afzal, Mumtaz Ali, Suleman, Haidar, Abdur Rehman, Ateeq, Babar, Ahmad Ali, etc.

The police seized huge quantity of crackers and other items from their possession while the accused were locked behind bars for further investigation, he added.

64 ARRESTED WITH KITE-FLYING MATERIAL

Faisalabad Police have claimed to arrest 64 accused alongwith kite-flying material from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours. A police spokesperson said here on Tuesday that on the direction of CPO Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia, the police launched a vigorous campaign against manufacturing, sale, purchase and use of kite-flying material and nabbed 64 accused including shopkeepers from the area of Civil Line, Gulberg, Raza, D-Type Colony, Samanabad, Factory Area, Madina Town, People’s Colony, Sargodha Road, Mansoorabad, Chak Jhumra, Millat Town, etc.

The police also recovered hundreds of kites and other paraphernalia from their possession and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation, he added.