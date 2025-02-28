2nd Convocation of GC University Hyderabad held

HYDERABAD - Second convocation of GC University Hyderabad was held on Thursday, where 270 students from various disciplines were awarded degrees. The ceremony was presided over by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif, who congratulated the graduating students and their parents. In her address, Professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif highlighted the significance of the convocation, calling it a memorable and meaningful milestone in the university’s academic calendar. She urged the graduating students to utilize their education and skills for the development of society.

She also shed light on the achievements of GC University Hyderabad, emphasizing the institution’s commitment to innovation and high academic standards in research and education. The Vice Chancellor further stated that GC University has made remarkable progress in recent years, including the establishment of new faculties and departments, merit-based hiring of PhD faculty, scholarships for students, the setup of artificial intelligence and digital laboratories, testing services, digitization of processes, approval of the master plan, initiation of development work at the new campus, construction of new academic and administrative blocks, international conferences, linkages with industries, agreements with international universities, and global exchange programs, particularly scholarships for African students. The graduating students belonged to the departments of English Language and Literature, Computer Science, Education, Botany, Chemistry, Zoology, Physics, and Mathematics. The convocation was attended by prominent figures from various walks of life, including the Mayor of Hyderabad, Kashif Shoro, Vice Chancellors Dr. Abdul Qadeer Rajput, Deans, Directors, parents of the graduates, faculty members, and other distinguished guests.

Mayor Kashif Shoro congratulated the students and extended his best wishes for their future. At the conclusion of the ceremony, the graduates pledged to contribute to the progress of the nation and uphold the values of education.