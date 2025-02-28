3 CDA officials suspended for assaulting their officer

ISLAMABAD - Three officials of the planning wing of the Capital Development Authority have been suspended on Thursday for assaulting their immediate boss Ijaz Ahmed Shaikh.

The official suspended by the authority includes Assistant Sajid Mehmood, sub assistants Tasneem Khaliq Niazi and Shehbaz Ali Jaffari, who were involved in a physical assault on the Director Housing Societies of CDA.

The clash occurred on Monday, when the officials reportedly misbehaved with their officer and physically assaulted him in his office.

Director Housing Societies in his written application to the chairman has submitted that the aforementioned officials abused and assaulted him in front of a deputy director and other staff members.

He alleged that Sajid Mehmood came to his office and threw a file on his table and started abusing him and later attacked him by throwing an office chair on his body.

The application stated further that Mr. Sajid was in very aggressive gestures during physical attack and kept using abusive language loudly.

“He started slapping my face. I remained seated in my chair without saying a single word. I did not respond or retaliate, simply observed what was happening and was in complete shock,” Ijaz Ahmed Shaikh maintained in his application.

Later, all three officials involved in the scuffle were suspended on account of misconduct under CDA employees service regulations 1992.

Sources informed that the suspended officials were unhappy for giving a duty to attend the court cases for which they were not prepared.

The high ups of the authority suspended the officials for breaching the decorum and to avoid such incidents in future as the officials could express their grievances if any in a decent manner instead of abusing and assaulting their senior.

CDA repatriates Member T&D

The Capital Development Authority has repatriated its Member Technology & Digitalization Nauman Khalid to his parent department Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

According to a notification issued in this regard, consequent upon promotion of Mr. Nauman Khalid, presently serving as Member Technology & Digitalization is repatriated to his parent department with immediate effect and he is relieved and struck off from the strength of Authority.

Mr. Nauman Khalid was brought into the civic authority to digitalise the land records of the authority and to bring IT interventions in the services offered by the CDA.

However, the concerned circles believed that he could not compete the said tasks prudently as he remained involved in the things which were not directly under his domain.

He was considered very close to former Chairman CDA Captain Retired Anwar ul Haq, who included him into almost every initiative of his tenure.

However, since the incumbent chairman holds the office, the officer was restricted to his domain only.