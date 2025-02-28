4 outlaws shot dead by accomplices during firing on police

ATTOCK - Four outlaws including a wanted accused by their own accomplices during firing on police in the limits of Hazro police station. A press release issued from Attock police headquarters said this. As per details, Hazro police after arresting a killer and terrorist Noor Wali Khan (involved in the murder of a police constable Qadeer Khan) was being shifted when near Bahadur Khan village his five accomplices riding on bikes started firing and got Noor Wali Khan freed and escaped. Police chased them and near village Pirzai the culprits started indiscriminate firing on police. Police took shelter and when the firing was stopped started search operation.

During the search operation, Noor Wali Khan was found while his three accomplices were found injured. The injured were being shifted to hospital but succumbed to their injuries. Police teams have been constituted to arrest the two fleeing culprits. Those succumbed to their injuries were later identified as Ibrahim r/o Peshawar, Idrees Khan r/o Peshawar and Afzaal r/o village Damaan Hazro.