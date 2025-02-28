ATC extends Armaghan, Shiraz’s physical remand

KARACHI - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi has extended the physical remand of accused Armaghan and Shiraz by five days in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

During the hearing, the anti terrorism court directed authorities to conduct the medical check up of both accused and submit the progress report on next hearing.

Earlier, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior took notice of the case of Mustafa Amir, who was murdered last month in Karachi. The committee issued a notice to the IG of Sindh, asking him to appear before the committee on Friday, February 28, 2025. The notice states that the IG Sindh, along with other relevant police officials, should present details regarding the case, including information about Armaghan and the drug trade.

Read More: Girl had dispute with Mustafa Amir, was in contact with Armaghan: Victim’s mother Prior to this, Police produced two accused of Mustafa Amir murder case before a magisterial court.

Police presented Armaghan and Sheeraz in the court of Judicial Magistrate South. “Did you issue notices to defence lawyers,” the court questioned the investigation officer. The magistrate expressed disappointment over the I/O’s performance owing to which identification parade of accused could not be conducted. The witnesses’ statements could not be recorded under section 164.

It is worth mentioning here that Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.