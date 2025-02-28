Australia cruise into Champions Trophy semifinals as rain ends Afghanistan’s hopes

Former champions Australia became the first team to qualify for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals after their final group-stage encounter against Afghanistan was abandoned due to persistent rain in Lahore on Friday.

With this washout, Australia finished atop Group B with four points, having started their campaign with a commanding victory over England before their remaining two matches ended in No Result. The two-time champions thus secured their place in the Final Four, while Afghanistan now face elimination, as even a victory for England over South Africa on Saturday would not be enough for the Asian side, who are significantly behind the Proteas in terms of net run rate.

Before rain halted the play, Australia had reached 109/1 in 12.5 overs while chasing Afghanistan’s target of 274. Opener Travis Head was in explosive form, batting on an unbeaten 59 off 38 balls, alongside captain Steve Smith, who remained not out on 19.

Australia made an aggressive start to their chase, with openers Matthew Short and Travis Head setting the tone with a brisk 44-run partnership. Short contributed a quick-fire 20 off 15 deliveries, smashing three fours and a six, before Azmatullah Omarzai provided Afghanistan with a breakthrough, dismissing him. However, Head and Smith continued the charge, adding an unbroken 63-run stand for the second wicket before rain forced an early end to proceedings.

Earlier, Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 273 before being bowled out in 50 overs, thanks to crucial half-centuries from Azmatullah Omarzai and Sediqullah Atal. The innings got off to a rocky start when Spencer Johnson cleaned up opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the fifth delivery of the match. Ibrahim Zadran and Atal then attempted to stabilize the innings, stitching together a 67-run partnership before Adam Zampa broke the stand in the 14th over, dismissing Zadran for 22.

Afghanistan suffered another setback when Rahmat Shah departed for 12, falling victim to Glenn Maxwell in the 19th over, leaving the team at 91/3. Atal, however, continued to anchor the innings and forged a crucial 68-run partnership with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi. Atal top-scored for Afghanistan with an impressive 85 off 95 balls, featuring six fours and three sixes, before he was dismissed in the 32nd over.

His departure triggered a mini-collapse, with Afghanistan slipping from 167/3 to 199/7 by the 40th over. But a resilient knock from in-form all-rounder Omarzai helped Afghanistan post a competitive total. Omarzai played a counter-attacking innings of 67 from 63 deliveries, including one four and five sixes, and shared a valuable 36-run stand with Rashid Khan (19 off 17 balls) for the eighth wicket. For Australia, Johnson and Zampa claimed two wickets each, while Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, and Ben Dwarshuis picked up one wicket apiece.