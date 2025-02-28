Australia promotes women’s cricket in Pakistan through AHC-Kinnaird Cup

ISLAMABAD - The Australian High Commission (AHC), in collaboration with Kinnaird College for Women and the Pakistan Cricket Board, hosted the 6th AHC-Kinnaird Girls’ Cricket Cup, providing young Pakistani girls with a platform to compete, lead, and break barriers in sports. The tournament featured participants from underprivileged communities, ensuring equal opportunities for aspiring cricketers. Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, praised the players’ passion and resilience, emphasizing Australia’s belief in the power of sport to transform lives and create opportunities. “While the men’s teams battle in the ICC Champions Trophy, was about investing in the future – giving Pakistani girls a chance to compete and dream of representing their country,” said HC Hawkins. In preparation for the event, participants underwent a three-day coaching camp led by Pakistan’s national women’s and U-19 team members. Since 2016, Australia’s initiative has expanded from Islamabad to Lahore and Karachi, helping discover future cricketing talent, with former participants now representing Pakistan’s U-19 team.