Bahawalpur Commissioner pledges full implementation of CM Maryam Nawaz’s vision

Rahim yar khan - Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Ms Musarrat Jabeen has stated that implementing the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif across the Bahawalpur Division is her top priority. She assured that her team is fully committed to utilizing all available resources to achieve this goal. Speaking exclusively to ‘The Nation’ at the DC Office on Thursday, she highlighted the progress of various public welfare projects initiated by the Chief Minister in the three districts of Bahawalpur Division—Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar. These projects include Suthra Punjab, Apni Chhat Apna Ghar, Chief Minister Green Tractor Scheme, Maryam Ki Dastak, Chief Minister Himat Card, Clinic on Wheels, Kisan Card, Naan Roti, Revamping of Primary Health Centers, Agriculture Graduate Internship Scheme, Chief Minister Internship Scheme, and Punjab Minorities Registry. She confirmed that all these projects are being actively implemented, and the targets set by the Chief Minister are being fully met. She further emphasized the efforts being made to improve infrastructure, including the expansion of road networks for public convenience. An anti-encroachment campaign is also underway in all three districts, which is expected to significantly enhance the overall appearance of these cities in the coming months, making them more organized and visually appealing. Additionally, she shared that a ring road is being constructed in Bahawalpur, modeled after Lahore’s infrastructure, with a PC-1 worth Rs. 680 million already approved. The project is set to begin soon and is expected to address major traffic congestion issues in the city. She also highlighted an important initiative under the Chief Minister’s directives—the transformation of Abbas Nagar, a village near Bahawalpur, into a model village. This initiative aims to empower local women with employment opportunities and improve access to education and healthcare. Work on this project has already started, and it is expected that the Chief Minister will inaugurate the model village after Ramadan. Regarding land reforms in Cholistan, she informed that a comprehensive audit is being conducted to identify illegally allotted lands.

Any fraudulent allotments will be cancelled. Furthermore, she pointed out that around 6,000 individuals have obtained stay orders from different courts regarding their land holdings, and the government’s legal team is actively working to have these orders vacated.

In preparation for Ramadan, she stated that the Chief Minister has established Sahulat Bazaars in Rahim Yar Khan and other districts of Bahawalpur Division to ensure the availability of essential commodities at affordable prices. She personally inspected these markets and found the arrangements satisfactory.

She also stressed the government’s commitment to providing clean drinking water, quality healthcare, and better educational facilities in the division. These fundamental services remain a top priority, and every effort is being made to ensure their availability.

Addressing agricultural concerns, she mentioned that the early sowing of cotton was progressing well but was temporarily affected due to unexpected rainfall. However, she expressed confidence that with improved weather conditions, cotton sowing will resume, and the targets for early cultivation will still be achieved.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Khurram Pervez, ADC (G) Irfan Anwar, Assistant Commissioner (HR) Riasat Ali, Deputy Director Development Talib Hussain Randhawa, and other officials were also present.